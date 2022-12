GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Nearly 1,300 customers are without power Sunday morning near Freeport.

According to the Consumers Energy Outage Map, the outage was first reported around 12:30 a.m.

The Consumers Energy Outage Map on Dec. 3, 2022.

As of 5 a.m., Consumers estimated that power would be restored by 7 a.m.

The cause of the outage is unknown. Barry County dispatch told News 8 the outage was not caused by a crash.