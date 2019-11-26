Barry Co. Sheriff: Bank robbery in Middleville

MIDDLEVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf says there was a bank robbery in Middleville.

Robert Blitchok, superintendent of Thornapple Kellogg Schools, says all the schools’ buildings were under a shelter in place for a short time due to the robbery. By 2 p.m., the shelter in place had been lifted and school resumed as normal.

Blitchok said the robbery happened around 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Chemical Bank in the 300 block of Arlington Street, near Sherman Street.

Leaf couldn’t immediately confirm more details to News 8 about the robbery.

