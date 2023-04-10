HASTINGS, Mich. (WOOD) — Most customers who were impacted by the natural gas leak in Barry County last week have had their natural gas reconnected.

According to Consumers Energy, all customers have either had their pilot light relight or were left a note by Consumers to schedule a time for a worker to come out to relight the pilot light.

Consumers said it became aware of the leak under the Thornapple River on Tuesday afternoon, however, it wasn’t impacting customers. The leak got worse mid-day on Wednesday. Customers to the east and west of the Thornapple River started noticing gas was diminishing, making it difficult to use a furnace or gas stove. As of Friday, about 4,500 customers were affected.

Over the weekend, crews turned off the meters and the connections to the systems. They then re-pressurized the systems and went door to door to relight the pilot lights.

For anyone who was not home when a worker stopped by, a tag will be left on the door with information to schedule a time for Consumers to come back.

A spray of water caused by a gas leak under the Thornapple River near Nashville. (Courtesy Clem Rodmen)

While the temporary line is in place, Consumers said crews will return to work on boring a new permanent pipeline under the river to replace the damaged pipeline.

The investigation into what caused the leak is ongoing.

Any customers affected by the natural gas leak who have questions can call Consumers’ general and billing support line at 800.477.5050.