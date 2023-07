Police respond to a bomb threat at the Walmart on M-43 near Hastings on July 6, 2023. (Courtesy Katherine VanDyke)

RUTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Hastings-area Walmart was evacuated Thursday after a threat to the store, troopers say.

Michigan State Police said an unknown person called the Walmart and made a bomb threat.

The store has been evacuated, and people are asked to avoid the area, MSP said Thursday afternoon.

The Walmart on M-43 near Hastings was evacuated after a bomb threat on July 6, 2023. (Courtesy Katherine VanDyke)

Bomb dogs have been called in, according to MSP. At around 2:10 p.m., MSP said they were still searching.