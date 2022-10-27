BALTIMORE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a 17-year-old was killed and three other people were injured in a crash in Barry County.

Michigan State Police said troopers were called around 11 p.m. Wednesday to a single-car crash on Maple Grove Road near Foster Road in Baltimore Township, southeast of Hastings.

Investigators believe the car was heading westbound on Maple Grove when the driver lost control and rolled into a cornfield, according to an MSP news release.

State police said the 17-year-old passenger was thrown from the car and pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and two other passengers were taken to the hospital with injuries that MSP said were not life-threatening.

Authorities have not released the victims’ names. It’s unknown what led to the crash.

State police said there was evidence at the scene that showed that speed and alcohol appeared to be factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.