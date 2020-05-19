MSP: Suspects broke into storage units in 3 counties

HASTINGS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say two people accused of breaking into several storage units in Allegan, Barry and Calhoun counties have been arrested.

Authorities say they have been investigating multiple storage unit burglaries for the past several months.

According to the Michigan State Police, 36-year-old Terri Lorene Vantuinen and 38-year-old Eric James Morgan were caught breaking into storage units in Allegan County on April 19.

But due to COVID-19-related restrictions on intake at county jails, MSP said they were not arrested at that time. However, authorities continued investigating.

On Friday, authorities say the two suspects broke into the Hastings Storage Unit. It’s believed they have broken into many other storage units, MSP said.

Authorities say the suspects are facing criminal enterprise and conspiracy charges. They are currently being held in the Barry County Jail.

Troopers say thousands of dollars of suspected stolen property — including guns, ammunition, jewelry, furniture, electronics, tools and sporting equipment — were found while conducting a search warrant at the suspects’ home. Investigators are still in the process of cataloging the property.

Investigators say victims have been identified at the places below:

Mid Lakes Mini Storage in Delton

Gun Lake Discount Storage in Wayland

Wayland South Self Storage in Wayland

Hastings Storage in Hastings

Clear Lake Storage in Dowling

Riverfront Storage and Sons in Hastings

M&M Storage in Shelbyville

Lake Doster Mini Storage in Plainwell

Lakeridge Self Storage in Middleville

Tires 2000 Storage units in Middleville

West Point Corner Storage in Battle Creek

People whose storage unit has been burglarized can contact the MSP Wayland post at 269. 792.2213 to determine if their stolen property has been recovered.

Folks are asked to contact their local police department and make a report if they discover a burglary at their rented storage units.

Troopers ask people to contact officers first if they find a lock on their storage unit that doesn’t belong to them.

Victims who have already filed a police report will be contacted to identify property once it has been processed.