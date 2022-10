PRAIRIEVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that happened Thursday afternoon near Gull Lake.

A spokesperson for the Michigan State Police told News 8 the crash happened shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday on southbound M-43 near Bendere Road, which intersects with the highway on the north end of Gull Lake.

One person was killed in the crash.

Prairieville Township police are leading the investigation.