MSP: Person barricaded in Barry County gas station; shots fired

WOODLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A person is barricaded inside of a gas station where shots were fired in Barry County Wednesday, authorities said.

The Michigan State Police tweeted about the situation around 7:45 p.m., which happened at a Mobil gas station on E. Broadway Street in Woodland Township.

Additional details surrounding the incident are unclear at this time, but troopers said shots were fired. It’s unknown if anyone was hurt.

Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area until the scene is clear.

MSP said it is assisting the Barry County Sheriff’s Office and that additional crews are also responding.

