CARLTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is in custody after he fired a shot and then barricaded himself inside a RV at a campground near Hastings, police say.

It happened around 4 p.m. at the Welcome Woods Campground, located on Welcome Road off of N Broadway in Carlton Township.

A man was with his girlfriend at the campground. There was a “domestic altercation” and the man threatened to kill people at that campground, Michigan State Police said in a release. They say he fired his gun once.

The woman was able to get away safely and he then went into their RV, MSP said.

Troopers say once they arrived, he refused to leave. Police established a perimeter and after a short time he surrendered without incident.

The 24-year-old man from Battle Creek faces felonious assault and reckless discharge of firearm charges, police say.

No one was injured. Police say there was no immediate threat to other campers and residents nearby.