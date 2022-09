PRAIRIEVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — There was a fatal crash near Hickory Corners on Sunday.

It happened at the intersection of Milo Road and Parker Road in Prairieville Township, Michigan State Police said in a tweet. It said the crash involved a motorcycle.

The road was shut down due to the crash, MSP said.

It is not yet known who died or what led up to the crash.

This is a developing story. News 8 will update as we learn more.