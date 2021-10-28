MSP: Human remains found near Orangeville

Crime scene tape blocks off the property along Enzian Road in Orangeville Township where human remains were found on Oct. 28, 2021.

ORANGEVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Human remains have been discovered in some woods in near the rural Barry County community of Orangeville.

On Thursday afternoon, crime scene tape stretched across a drive off S. Enzian Road north of Pine Lake Road in Orangeville Township. That’s about seven miles east of Martin.

A neighbor told News 8 the owner was walking on the property, spotted the remains and called authorities. Michigan State Police say that call came in between noon and 2 p.m.

MSP says it is working to identify the person and learn what caused the death.

MSP Detective 1st Lt. Chuck Christensen told News 8 that one of the first steps in identifying the body will be checking missing persons databases.

“We are exploring all avenues investigatively,” he said.