MSP: Human remains found near Orangeville

ORANGEVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Human remains have been discovered in some woods in near the rural Barry County community of Orangeville.
On Thursday afternoon, crime scene tape stretched across a drive off S. Enzian Road north of Pine Lake Road in Orangeville Township. That’s about seven miles east of Martin.
A neighbor told News 8 the owner was walking on the property, spotted the remains and called authorities. Michigan State Police say that call came in between noon and 2 p.m.
MSP says it is working to identify the person and learn what caused the death.
MSP Detective 1st Lt. Chuck Christensen told News 8 that one of the first steps in identifying the body will be checking missing persons databases.
“We are exploring all avenues investigatively,” he said.