MSP: Grand Rapids man injured in Barry County crash

YANKEE SPRINGS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a 30-year-old Grand Rapids man was seriously hurt in a Barry County crash.

It happened around 10:20 a.m. Saturday on Deep Lake Road in Yankee Springs Township, south of Middleville.

The man was driving eastbound when he lost control and hit a tree, according to the Michigan State Police.

Troopers say he was airlifted to Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo, where he remains in serious condition.

MSP says it appears the driver was speeding. Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors.

