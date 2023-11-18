THORNAPPLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A fatal crash has closed an intersection in Thornapple Township Saturday afternoon, according to the Michigan State Police.

Around 12:15 p.m., MSP said troopers were sent to the intersection of N Patterson Road and 140th Avenue for a “serious injury crash” involving two vehicles.

MSP later said the crash was fatal. It’s unclear how many people were killed.

It’s unknown what led up to the crash, if anyone else is hurt or their condition.

MSP said the intersection is closed. Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route.

The crash remains under investigation.