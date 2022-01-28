MSP: Boy, 7, run over by bulldozer, killed

The bulldozer involved in a deadly accident in Barry County’s Maple Grove Township Thursday, Jan. 28, 2022. (Michigan State Police)

MAPLE GROVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — State police say a 7-year-old boy was killed after being run over by a bulldozer in Barry County Thursday.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. Thursday in a field near a house on Lawrence Road in Maple Grove Township, southwest of Nashville.

Michigan State Police said the boy was riding on a trailer being pulled by a bulldozer, which was driven by his father. The boy fell from the trailer and was run over by the bulldozer, state police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to an MSP news release.

The names of those involved have not been released.

State police said drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors.

The incident remains under investigation.