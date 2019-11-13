MSP: 1 dead in Barry County crash

Barry County

THORNAPPLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police say one person is dead after a fatal crash in Barry County.

The crash happened around 9 a.m. Wednesday at W. State and Grange roads in Middleville.

Troopers say the person died after two cars collided.

Authorities have closed the intersection while crews investigate the crash. It was still blocked off as of 10:35 a.m.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Investigators with the Hasting Police Department and MSP were on scene.

Additional information was not immediately available.

