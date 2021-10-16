Motorcyclist crashes near Martin, sustains life-threatening injuries

ORANGVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A motorcyclist has injuries that are considered life-threatening after a crash near Martin Saturday.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. on 9 Mile Road near Marsh Road in Orangeville Township.

The motorcyclist, a 28-year-old man from Portage, was driving eastbound when he lost control and went off the roadway, the Barry County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. He was ejected and hit a tree, officials say.

He was unresponsive when first responders arrived. Officials say CPR was performed and he was then air lifted to a local hospital with injuries that are considered life-threatening.

Deputies say the driver was not wearing a helmet and alcohol appears to be a factor.

The crash remains under investigation.