Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after Barry Co. crash

Barry County

by: WOODTV.com staff

RUTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A motorcyclist was airlifted to the hospital after a crash in Barry County Wednesday.

It happened around 9:15 p.m. at the intersection of M-37 and Pinecone Drive in Rutland Township, near Hastings.

The Barry County Sheriff’s Office said a Toyota Highlander was turning onto Pinecone Drive from M-37 when the driver went into the path of a westbound motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, a 29-year-old Plainwell man, was airlifted to the hospital. His condition is unknown.

The driver of the Toyota Highlander, a 39-year-old Hastings woman, was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

