BARRY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A missing woman has been found dead after police asked for the public’s help finding her, deputies say.

The Barry County Sheriff’s Office said the body of Angela Denise Mulder, 39, was found in a field near Hickory Road and Mann Road in Barry Township on Thursday around 4 p.m. Police did not immediately release the cause of her death. The Michigan State Police canine and aviation units helped the Barry Township Police Department find her body.

Mulder was last seen on Friday, according to police, around 4 a.m. She had left her parents’ house after a physical altercation. On Sunday, her parents reported her missing to police.

The sheriff’s office had reached out to the public on Wednesday to ask for help locating the woman.