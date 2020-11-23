Middleville president dies from COVID-19 complications

An undated photo from the village of Middleville’s website shows late Middleville President Charles Pullen.

MIDDLEVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — The man known by many as “Mr. Middleville” has died from complications caused by COVID-19.

Middleville Village President Charles Pullen was admitted to a hospital Friday, according to village manager Patricia Rayl. He died that day.

Pullen was 71 years old.

Pullen joined the Middleville village council in 2002 and served on the planning commission before that. Rayl said he was particularly proud of the new bridge to Crane Road, which allowed Barry County’s largest employer, Bradford White, to grow in Middleville instead of possibly moving its operations back to Pennsylvania.

“Charlie Pullen had a story to share for everyone, and loved to laugh,” Rayl stated in a message to News 8.

“He will be sorely missed,” she added.

No memorial information is available at this time.