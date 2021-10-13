MSP fugitive team involved in shooting; injuries unknown

ORANGEVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Michigan State Police fugitive team was involved in a shooting in rural western Barry County Wednesday.
It happened about 10 a.m. in Orangeville Township, near Prairieville.
Details are limited. Michigan State Police did not immediately indicate who shot at whom or release any information about injuries.
MSP did say in a tweet that the fugitive team was from the First District, which covers south central Michigan including Lansing. Police did not say who they were seeking when the shooting happened.
MSP said a team from the Fifth District in Southwest Michigan will investigate the shooting.
