RUTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A medical helicopter was called to the scene of a crash near Hastings Friday morning.

The crash happened shortly after 10 a.m. on Heath Road at M-37.

Authorities did not immediately release the circumstances surrounding the crash, but a News 8 crew at the scene saw at least two vehicles were involved. The crew also saw a medical helicopter leaving the scene.

Heath Road was shut down between M-37 and M-43 while emergency responders were on the scene.