MDARD: Don’t drink cider sold by Bowens Mills in Middleville

Photos provided by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development show Bowens Mills cider, which consumers were advised to dispose of on Oct. 8, 2021.

MIDDLEVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — State officials have a warning for consumers: Don’t drink the cider from Bowens Mills in Middleville.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development says it issued a cease-and-desist order to the Barry County business for operating an unlicensed cider processing facility and selling the cider, which is a state food law violation.

MDARD said the facility also hadn’t been inspected before. The agency said observations later made by state inspectors on site “have led to concerns about the safety of the cider.” MDARD spokeswoman Jennifer Holton told News 8 the concerns included:

Cider labeled as pasteurized when Bowens Mills had no ability to pasteurize their product;

Open doors, windows and holes in walls that would give pests access to inside;

Non-food grade transfer pipes and fittings for their cider operation;

And no hand washing station in the processing area.

The do not drink advisory applies to all cider products by Bowens Mills, including one gallon and half-gallon plastic jugs that are labeled as pasteurized and unpasteurized.

Consumers are asked to dispose of the cider. Anyone who suspects they have become ill from consuming Bowens Mills cider products is encouraged to seek medical help immediately.