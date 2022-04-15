HASTINGS, Mich. (WOOD) — After a four day trial, a Nashville, Michigan man has been found guilty of murdering 18-year-old Gracyn-Michael Brickley on Feb. 16, 2021.

On Friday, Andrew Lafey was found guilty of first degree murder, torture, possession of a firearm as a felon and three weapons charges. In Michigan, a first degree murder conviction carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Lafey waived his right to a jury trial, so the trial was held before Judge Michael Schipper, Barry County Prosecutor Julie Nakfoor Pratt said in a press release.

Investigators learned of Brickley’s death when two men showed up at the Nashville police station on Feb. 17, 2021. One of the men said they had seen a recording of Lafey attaching Brickley.

The video, Pratt said, shows Lafey stomping on and taunting Brickley for “close to 11 minutes” before she is shot twice.

Her body was found in the woods behind a home on Guy Road in Maple Grove Township.

A home off of Guy Road in Barry County’s Maple Grove Township where a female’s body was recovered on Feb. 17, 2021. (Feb. 18, 2021)

Lafey is scheduled to be sentenced June 9.