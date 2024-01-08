BARRY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was arrested and charged for threatening a “hostile take-over” of Barry Township, according to police.

Christopher Charles Mickey, 40, was charged with dangerous weapon carrying with unlawful intent, fleeing and eluding police officers, threatening terrorism, carrying concealed weapons and reckless driving, according to the Barry Township Police Department.

On Dec. 11, Barry Township police got a complaint about Mickey making death threats on multiple residents of Barry County and threatening a “hostile take-over” of Barry Township. Investigators determined that Mickey made the threats and also had the means to carry them out.

Minutes after police received a complaint about the threats, they found Mickey driving toward Barry Township. Officers tried to pull him over and he pulled into a parking lot off Stoney Point Drive, a mile away from Barry Township Hall in Delton.

Mickey was arrested and booked into the Barry County Jail. He is being held on a $100,000 bond.