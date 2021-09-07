Man sought in indecent exposure cases at Yankee Springs Recreation Area

A police sketch of a incident exposure suspect who exposed himself at Yankee Springs Recreation Area. (Michigan State Police)

YANKEE SPRINGS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities in Barry County are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who exposed himself to multiple women at a state park.

Michigan State Police said on Aug. 29 troopers received a report of a man who exposed himself in front of two women at Yankee Springs Recreation Area, southwest of Hastings.

State police said another incident exposure incident with a similar suspect description at the state park was also reported on Aug. 17.

A sketch artist was able to create an image of the suspect, who is described as being around 30 to 40 years old with dark hair and glasses. A witness described his overall appearance as “dirty,” state police said in a news release Tuesday.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is encouraged to call Michigan State Police Wayland Post at 269.792.2213 or Crime Stoppers at 1.800.773.2587.