Man sought in indecent exposure cases at Yankee Springs Recreation Area

Barry County
Posted: / Updated:

A police sketch of a incident exposure suspect who exposed himself at Yankee Springs Recreation Area. (Michigan State Police)

YANKEE SPRINGS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities in Barry County are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who exposed himself to multiple women at a state park.

Michigan State Police said on Aug. 29 troopers received a report of a man who exposed himself in front of two women at Yankee Springs Recreation Area, southwest of Hastings.

State police said another incident exposure incident with a similar suspect description at the state park was also reported on Aug. 17.

A sketch artist was able to create an image of the suspect, who is described as being around 30 to 40 years old with dark hair and glasses. A witness described his overall appearance as “dirty,” state police said in a news release Tuesday.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is encouraged to call Michigan State Police Wayland Post at 269.792.2213 or Crime Stoppers at 1.800.773.2587.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links