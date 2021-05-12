Man sentenced to prison time after Hastings fire

Authorities on scene of a large fire in Hastings Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. (Angelique Ward via ReportIt)

HASTINGS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Hastings man has been sentenced to prison time after a fire that burned a building to the ground.

Keigan Sochor was sentenced Wednesday to three to ten years behind bars in connection to the October 2020 fire that burned Royal Coach Building in Hastings to the ground. No one was hurt in the fire.

Sochor was charged with arson – preparation to burn property of $20,0000 or more, as well as breaking and entering – entry without breaking with intent, which he pleaded guilty to in March.

Two other charges — third-degree arson and a second count of entry without breaking with intent — were dropped.