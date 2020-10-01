Man sentenced for stabbing person inside car

HASTINGS, Mich. (WOOD) — An Eaton County man who repeatedly stabbed a person while in a moving car in Barry County was sentenced.

David Gene Krebs II of Vermontville was sentenced to 15 years in prison Tuesday. On July 24, a jury found him guilty of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and obstructing an officer.

The attack happened in September 2019 on Barber Road south of M-43 in Carlton Township, northeast of Hastings.

The Barry County Sheriff’s Office said the front-seat passenger was stabbed multiple times by Krebs, who was sitting in the back seat.

After the vehicle stopped, the victim was able to get away to a nearby house. The homeowner then called authorities about the incident.

The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators say Krebs ran away from the vehicle but was later taken into custody.