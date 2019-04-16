Barry County

Body pulled from Barry County lake; victim ID'd

By:

Posted: Apr 16, 2019 11:35 AM EDT

Updated: Apr 16, 2019 03:19 PM EDT

HASTINGS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities have identified the man whose body was found in a Barry County lake on Tuesday morning.

The body of Edward Louis Phillips, of Lansing, was found in Thornapple Lake near Camp Thornapple, east of Hastings, after authorities received a report of an empty boat on the water.

Deputies found the boat drifting about 200 yards offshore with a life jacket floating nearby, according to the Barry County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators believe Phillips went fishing alone on the lake sometime Monday night. It appears he fell off the boat and unable to get back in and was not wearing a life jacket.

The sheriff’s office does not suspect foul play, but believes the cold water contributed to Phillips’ death.

An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the cause of death.

The sheriff’s office is reminding people that even though it’s getting warmer outside, water temperatures remain extremely cold.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: Fire ravages Cathedral of Notre Dame Photos: Fire ravages Cathedral of Notre Dame
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Photos: Fire ravages Cathedral of Notre Dame

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
PHOTOS: Remembering Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral PHOTOS: Remembering Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

PHOTOS: Remembering Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
Photos: 2019 Spectrum Health Foundation Gala Photos: 2019 Spectrum Health Foundation Gala
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 2019 Spectrum Health Foundation Gala

Photo Galleries