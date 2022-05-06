RUTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a deadly crash near Hastings Thursday.

The Barry County Sheriff’s Office said a red Ford F150 pickup truck was heading northbound on M-43 when it rear-ended a Michigan Department of Transportation truck pulling a trailer.

The pickup truck continued northbound, then a short time later failed to follow the curve north of Tillotson Lake Road, leaving the roadway, continuing several hundred feet until it struck several trees, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver of the pickup truck, 76-year-old Roland Ferris, was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries, according to BCSO.

The crash remains under investigation.