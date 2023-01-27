The scene of a crash in Barry County (Jan. 27, 2023)

RUTLAND CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was killed in a crash that involved three vehicles west of Hastings Friday afternoon, according to sheriff’s deputies.

The crash happened just after 1 p.m. on M-37 near Whitmore Road in Rutland Township, Barry County Sheriff’s Deputies said. Investigation shows that a Chevrolet Silverado was headed east when it drove left of center, hitting a westbound Ford Transit van.

A westbound GMC Envoy hit the Silverado and then came to a stop.

The 62-year-old driver of the Ford Transit van died at the scene. Deputies identified him as Matthew Fuller of Jenison. The drivers of the Envoy and the Silverado had minor injuries.

Deputies believe alcohol was a factor in the crash but it is still under investigation.