PRAIRIEVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is in the hospital after he was thrown from a boat during a crash on Pine Lake Sunday morning.

Around 11:20 a.m., officers with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources were sent to Pine Lake for a boat crash.

Responding officers learned that a motorized boat crashed into a sailboat, knocking a man into the water.

Rescuers pulled the man from the water. The DNR said that he was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover. The extent of his injuries and his condition is unknown.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.