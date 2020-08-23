Man found guilty with stabbing inside car

Barry County

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:
david gene krebs II

A Sept. 6, 2019 booking photo of David Gene Krebs II. (Barry County Sheriff’s Office)

HASTINGS, Mich. (WOOD) — Last month, an Eaton County man was found guilty of two felonies after deputies say he repeatedly stabbed a person while in a moving car in Barry County.

On July 24, a jury found David Gene Krebs II of Vermontville guilty of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and obstructing an officer.

The attack happened in September 2019 on Barber Road south of M-43 in Carlton Township, northeast of Hastings.

The Barry County Sheriff’s Office said the front-seat passenger was stabbed multiple times by Krebs, who was sitting in the back seat.

After the vehicle stopped, the victim was able to get away to a nearby house. The homeowner then called authorities about the incident.

The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators say Krebs ran away from the vehicle but was later taken into custody.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links