HASTINGS CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man died when his truck crashed into a tree south of Hastings, deputies said.

The crash happened just before 3 p.m. on M-79 near Quimby Road in Hastings Township, according to the Barry County Sheriff’s Office. A 25-year-old man from Vermontville was driving a Ford F-150 truck east on M-79 when he drove left of center and ran off the road, hitting a tree.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, deputies said. He was the only one in the truck.

It is not known if alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash. The Barry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.