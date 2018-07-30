Barry County

Man dead after stolen car crashes near Hastings

Posted: Jul 29, 2018 09:50 PM EDT

Updated: Jul 29, 2018 09:50 PM EDT

HOPE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man died after crashing a stolen car in rural Barry County Sunday afternoon.

It happened just before 4 p.m. on Anders Road west of M-43 in Hope Township, southwest of Hastings.

Michigan State Police say the man appears to have suffered some sort of medical episode while driving, causing his car to go off the road and hit some small trees. He died at the scene.

MSP said the car involved had been stolen out of Battle Creek earlier Sunday.

The name of the man, who was the only person involved in the crash, was not released Sunday, but police said he was a 58-year-old from the Nashville and Battle Creek areas.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of his death.

