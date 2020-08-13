Man convicted of murders, assaults in Barry County

HASTINGS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been found guilty in the murders of two men in Barry County.

Jon Burnett was convicted Wednesday in the murders of Bryce DeGood and Gary Peake, who were killed in June of 2019. Burnett has been charged with first-degree murder by premeditation in both victim’s deaths.

Thirteen other people were also assaulted, including his wife.

Burnett has also been charged with felony murder, unlawful imprisonment, assault with a dangerous weapon and resisting and obstructing police.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 25.