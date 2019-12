A booking photo of Gilbert Noel from the Barry County Jail.

HASTINGS, Mich. (WOOD) — The man accused of robbing a bank in Middleville last week has been formally charged.

Gilbert Crispin Noel, 55, was arraigned Monday on a charge of robbery, according to the Barry County Sheriff’s Office. Bond was set at $500,000.

Authorities say Noel robbed the Chemical Bank on Arlington Street near Sherman Street in Middleville on Nov. 26. They have not said how much cash he got away with.

He was arrested the next day.