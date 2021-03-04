Man charged with killing woman near Nashville to undergo competency exam

A mug shot of Andrew John-Lawrence Lafey from Feb. 17, 2021 and the area in the 7500 block of Guy Road in Barry County’s Maple Grove Township where a female victim’s body was found. (Feb. 18, 2021)

HASTINGS, Mich. (WOOD) — A judge has ordered an inquiry into whether a man accused of killing a young woman in Barry County is competent to stand trial.

The competency exam for Andrew John-Lawrence Lafey, 21, was ordered Thursday. A status review was scheduled for May 26.

The competency exam will not determine sanity at the time of the crime, but instead whether Lafey understands the case against him and can help in his own defense, as he is entitled.

Lafey was charged with open murder in connection to the death of Gracyn-Michael Brickley, 18, of Ionia County.

Investigators say two men showed up at the Nashville police station Feb. 17, one of them saying he had seen a recording of Lafey attacking Brickley the day prior.

Barry County sheriff’s deputies then found her body in the woods behind a home on Guy Road in Maple Grove Township, south of Nashville. She had been beaten and shot.

Lafey was arrested at the home shortly after the body was found.