Man arrested in Barry County bank robbery

Surveillance photos of the suspect who robbed the Chemical Bank in Middleville on Nov. 26, 2019. (Courtesy of the Barry County Sheriff’s Office)

MIDDLEVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was arrested Wednesday in connection with the robbery of Chemical Bank in Middleville on Tuesday.

A name is not being released at this time.

The Barry County Sheriff’s Office thanked the many citizens and community of Middleville who provided information and assistance on this incident.

The Chemical Bank on Arlington Street was robbed just before 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

The suspect drove away in a gray sedan with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to the Barry County Sheriff’s Office.

As a precaution, Thornapple Kellogg Schools were under a shelter in place for a short time after the robbery. By 2 p.m., the safety precaution was lifted.

Deputies had been looking for the suspect.