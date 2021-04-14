Late TK assistant principal remembered as positive, caring friend

Left: Kevin Remenap courtesy Thornapple Kellogg Schools. Right: Remenap and his family courtesy the Plain family.

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Many people knew Kevin Remenap as an encourager and educator, but most importantly, as a light.

“You could have a 30-second conversation and walk away feeling like you’re the most important person in his world,” his close friend Travis Plain said.

A post to Thornapple Kellogg Schools’ website said Remenap, an assistant principal at the high school, “unexpectedly became ill and passed away on his way home from a spring break trip.” Plain confirmed he died April 9 after developing a serious blood clot.

Plain, the principal of Allendale Middle School, had known Remenap for more than 20 years. He said he’s still coming to grips with life without his friend.

“You remove somebody from your life who’s meant so much for so long, it’s a big adjustment,” Plain said.

Plain and Remenap roomed together at Central Michigan University and as fathers formed a bond with each other’s children.

“He was kind of known for his hugs, known for his positivity, outlook on life,” Plain said.

Plain’s wife Julie Plain started a GoFundMe page to support Remenap’s wife and the three kids he left behind. It raised more than $114,000 in a matter of days.

“I really think it speaks to the kind of person Kevin was and how much that family is loved by everybody,” Julie Plain said.

She worked with Remenap worked together when he was an educator at Caledonia High School. From the classroom to Halloween parties, they have always been family.

“Our kids called him Uncle Kevin. He nicknamed our oldest son,” Julie Plain said. “He just was a great person to be around.”

Travis Plain said he will cherish every memory he has of his friend and is comforted knowing he’s in a better place.

“We’ll miss him,” he said.