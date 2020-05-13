High-speed internet to expand in 3 W. MI counties

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture will invest $22.5 million to expand high-speed internet in three West Michigan counties.

Barry County Services Company will get $11.8 million in loans and grants to build infrastructure to expand high-speed internet in the community.

In addition, Southwest Michigan Communications will receive $10.7 million in loans and grants for the same mission in Allegan and Van Buren counties, according to a news release from U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-MI, office.

Her office says these investments are possible due to the Rural Development Broadband ReConnect Program, which she says she secured funding for in the 2018 budget.