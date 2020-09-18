Health officials offer residents free marijuana lockboxes

A photo of one of the free lockboxes the Barry-Eaton District Health Department is offering to residents.

HASTINGS, Mich. (WOOD) — Health officials in Barry and Eaton counties are offering residents free lockboxes to safely store marijuana products.

It’s part of the Barry-Eaton District Health Department’s harm reduction campaign called Weed Facts, which aims to encourage safe marijuana use.

Residents who are interested can pick up the lockboxes at BEDHD’s Charlotte and Hastings locations. Only one lockbox per household. The health department noted that staff will not collect any personal information.

BEDHD also encouraged those who want help trying to quit using marijuana to call their local Community Mental Health office. The Barry County office can be reached at 269.948.8041 and the Eaton County office at 517.346.8200.