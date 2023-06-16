HASTINGS, Mich. (WOOD) — A bat found in Barry County tested positive for rabies, the Barry-Eaton District Health Department said Friday.

The bat was found in Middleville. It is the first to test positive in the county this year, according to the department.

Rabies can be deadly. The Barry-Eaton District Health Department said both people and pets can get rabies through bites or scratches from an infected animal, like a bat — even if the bites or scratches seem very minor.

People should avoid all contact with bats, the department said. Anyone who has been exposed to a bat is asked to capture the bat for rabies testing and contact the Barry-Eaton District Health Department immediately at 517.541.2641 or at 517.541.2683 after hours. All animal bites are required by law to be reported.

The department also recommended vaccinating pets against rabies.

More information about rabies is available online.