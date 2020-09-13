Hastings woman who inspired others with bucket list dies

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Hastings woman who inspired so many across West Michigan by checking off bucket list items has died.

Last month, Lora Ann Wiggins shared how she was spending her final days after doctors gave her eight weeks to live in June due to colon cancer.

A high-flying hot air balloon ride, dying her hair purple and firing a shotgun were some of the bucket list items Granny Ann, as loved ones called her, accomplished in that time.

Courtesy photo of Lora Ann Wiggins firing a shotgun.

The infectious smile she shared with News 8 resonated with viewers to the point that her family received messages from people inspired by Wiggins’ story.

“Because of her, I’m going to change my attitude,” Tish Bergy shared from the messages people have sent about her sister.

In sharing news of her passing, Bergy said thank you to everyone who appreciated Wiggins’ approach to a terminal diagnosis.

Her sister wanted to go on her own terms, which surpassed doctors’ expectations by about a month.

Wiggins died at Trillium Woods Saturday. Passing peacefully there was the last item on her bucket list.