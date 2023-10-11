GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — After buying Powerball tickets from a local gas station, a Hastings woman has won a $100,000 prize from the Michigan Lottery.

Debra Cogger, 64, bought the winning ticket at the Shell gas station on East Green Street in Hastings. She said she typically buys three Powerball tickets per week.

In the Sept. 9 drawing, Cogger matched four white balls and the Powerball to win a $50,000 prize — but her winnings doubled thanks to the Power Play bonus.

“I scanned my ticket at a store to check it and got a message to file a claim at the Lottery office. I had the cashier check it, and he said, ‘I think you need to go to Lansing for this one!’” she said in a statement.

Then, Cogger said, she called a friend, who checked her ticket on the Michigan Lottery app.

“I couldn’t believe it when he told me the ticket was worth $100,000,” she said.

The Michigan Lottery said Cogger plans to use her prize to pay off her home, then save the rest.

Cogger said the winnings give her “a sense of security and less stress.”