Hastings woman to host blood drive to help coronavirus patients

HASTINGS, Mich. (WOOD) — A West Michigan woman is doing her part to help those fighting the coronavirus get better. She’s inspired by someone close to home.

Kim Lloyd’s grandmother is currently in the hospital fighting COVID-19. She is on a ventilator, but Lloyd says her grandma received something that changed the path of her recovery: a convalescent plasma donation.

“During a time when I know she can’t give back and there’s nothing more than she would rather be doing, I wanted to find a way that we could do something in her honor,” said Lloyd.

Lloyd’s 80-year-old grandmother, Edna Miller, has been battling COVID-19 for the past few weeks.

“My grandma went in to the hospital a few days before Thanksgiving,” said Lloyd.

Lloyd says Miller receiving a convalescent plasma donation boosted her recovery. The donation can be done by anyone who has fully recovered from the virus.

On the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s website, it says their blood may contain antibodies against COVID-19 and help current patients recover.

“The only issue was that they had to wait for that donation to come from Pennsylvania because in Michigan there’s just not enough to go around,” said Lloyd.

This is pushing Lloyd to host a blood drive with the American Red Cross in Hastings. She wants to help others going through the same thing.

“We’re trying to do our part and help other people by getting those donations in the state. It just feels good to know that I can help somebody else’s family member the way that somebody else’s helped mine,” said Lloyd.

The Blood Drive will take place at New Life Assembly Church, located at 1490 E State Road in Hastings on Jan. 25.