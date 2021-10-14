Hastings teen charged with murder of 17-year-old

HASTINGS, Mich. (WOOD) — A murder charge has been filed against a 17-year-old in the death of another teen who was previously reported missing.

Patrick Hunter Gilmore of Hastings is charged with open murder and concealing the death of an individual in the death of Lane Roslund, 17.

Michigan State Police said troopers on Wednesday found a body believed to be Roslund’s in a shallow grave on a Hastings Township property.

Roslund had been reported missing last month. Police said he had last been seen Sept. 11 at Tyden Park in Hastings. While Hastings police were investigating his disappearance, they got information from a witness that led them to the Hastings Township property. MSP was called in to help execute a search warrant.

Authorities have not said whether or how Gilmore and Roslund knew one another or what the motive for the killing may have been.

An autopsy was scheduled to confirm the body is that of Roslund and to determine his cause of death.

Gilmore, who is being charged as an adult, was arraigned Thursday and bond was set at $750,000. Gilmore is expected back in court for a hearing on Oct. 27.