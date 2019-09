HASTINGS, Mich. (WOOD) — A skateboarder was airlifted to the hospital Monday after being hit by a car in Hastings.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Center and Boltwood streets.

The Hastings Police Department says an 18-year-old man was skateboarding east on Center and didn’t stop at the stop sign, at which point he was hit by a southbound vehicle.

The skateboarder was airlifted to Ascension Borgess Hospital. His condition was not known later Monday.