HASTINGS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Hastings are looking for a missing 17-year-old.

Lane Roslund was last seen on Sept. 11 at Tyden Park, the Hastings City Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Anyone with information on where he is should call the Hastings Police Department at 269.945.5744, Barry County Central Dispatch at 269.948.4800 or Barry County Silent Observer at 1.800.310.9031.