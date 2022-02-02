Hastings PD: Driver found dead after single-car crash

HASTINGS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say a driver was found dead after a single-car crash in Hastings Tuesday night.

The Hastings Police Department said shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday offices responded to a single-car crash near the intersection of N. Broadway Avenue and Indian Hills Drive.

When officers arrived, the police department said the driver, a 54-year-old Hastings man, was pronounced dead. He was the only person inside the car at the time of the crash, according to an HPD news release.

His name has not been released.

Hastings Police Chief Dale Boulter told News 8 that it appears a medical incident may have caused the crash, which remains under investigation.