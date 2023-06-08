HASTINGS, Mich. (WOOD) — A public access show based in West Michigan has gained an unexpected following from mystery fans all over the world.

Classic movie fan Randall Schaeffer approached Hastings Cable Access about the idea for the show back in the late 2000s.

In each episode, Schaeffer introduces an old mystery film, many from his own personal collection, providing background on the stories and the actors involved.

While it’s not known how many viewers the show has locally, in recent years, Hastings Mystery Theater has amassed more than 4 million streams on the Hastings Cable Access YouTube channel.

Fans from all over now offer feedback on how much they love the show.

“Some people say that, oh they just can’t wait for the next movie, and they really love this and they really appreciate it, and they can’t find anything else on tv or anywhere that they like as much as these type of movies, said Dan LaClair, program manager of Hastings Cable Access. “And some that are glad we’re preserving these old movies. There are so many available and once in a while we find a new one or maybe the one where people say, ‘oh that’s not anywhere else on YouTube’ and they’re really happy to discover that.

LaClair said the audience for Hastings Mystery Theater just keeps growing since it began streaming on YouTube in 2019. He said the show gained close to 8,000 new YouTube subscribers within the last month.